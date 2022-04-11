'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke Shares 'Hot' NSFW Photo Amid Divorce From Matthew Lawrence

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is bringing some seriously sultry vibes to Instagram. The dancer posted a photo of herself getting her hair done. Although, she posed for the photo topless, explaining in her caption that the hot Los Angeles weather led her to try to keep cool. Burke posted the photo amid her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Matthew Lawrence.

On Instagram, Burke posted a photo from the "good hair day" that she had recently. In the snap, she can be seen gazing straight into the camera while showcasing her glamorously tousled locks. Burke also placed her hands on her chest for the shot, telling her followers that it was a "HOT" day in the Los Angeles area. As a result, she took matters into her own hands to "stay cool."

Burke has been going through quite a bit lately. It was first reported in late February that she filed for divorce from Lawrence after three years of marriage. According to Us Weekly, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Burke and Lawrence had a wild relationship timeline. They first met in 2006 when Lawrence's brother Joey Lawrence competed on Dancing With the Stars. During the season, Joey was partnered with Edyta Silwinska was Burke competed with Emmitt Smith. While Burke and Lawrence met in 2006, they reportedly didn't begin a relationship until 2007. Although, they parted ways a year later. They would go on to reunite years later in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2018 on Burke's birthday and tied the knot in 2019.

Since their split announcement, Burke has taken to social media to share how she's doing during this time. She first explained that she has been researching different schools of thought in regards to both mindfulness and self-reflection, telling her fans that she has been "really trying to feel my feelings for the first time." The DWTS personality said that it's been an "interesting journey" so far. Burke added, "It's been scary, because I'm so used to pushing through, because of my athleticism and dancing in general. And as a competitor, you learn to push forward, even if it hurts. Which means you're not listening to your actual body." As she's been on this journey, she has been learning how to navigate her feelings, describing the process as "very uplifting, but very sad at the same time."