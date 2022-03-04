‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Reflects on Mental Health and ‘Feelings’ Amid Divorce

Cheryl Burke is embracing a new way of handling her emotions amid her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. The Dancing With the Stars pro shared on Instagram Thursday a video about her recent journey through different schools of thought about mindfulness and self-reflection, saying she’s been “really trying to feel my feelings for the first time.”

“It has been an interesting journey so far, to say the least,” Burke continued. “It’s been scary, because I’m so used to pushing through, because of my athleticism and dancing in general. And as a competitor, you learn to push forward, even if it hurts. Which means you’re not listening to your actual body.” The pro said her intention thus far has been to “really try and feel my feelings and, more importantly, not judge my feelings while I’m feeling them,” which she called “very uplifting, but very sad at the same time.”

Burke said it’s been a process that allows you to “take your mind out everything and just listen to your body. Feeling where the trauma is being held,” which has helped her realize there’s a lot deep within her. “A lot of past trauma has been coming up, from my dad’s death to the abuse that I’ve endured throughout the years,” she shared, referencing past abusive relationships she’s been open about throughout the years. The newly-single star encouraged her followers possibly intimidated by the process of connecting to their feelings to be brave and dive in, assuring them, “It may seem scary, but it really is worth it in the long run.”

Burke filed for divorce from her husband of less than three years in Los Angeles on Feb. 18. She listed her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum as Jan. 7 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Burke is not seeking any spousal support as per the terms of the prenuptial agreement established ahead of their May 2019 wedding.