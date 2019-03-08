‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Opens up About Expanding Family: ‘I Don’t Want to Wait Too Long’

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have baby on the brain!

The Dancing With the Stars pros are already parents to 2-year-old son Shai, but in a new interview with Life & Style, Murgatroyd said they were looking to expand their family sooner rather than later.

“We kind of have to plan things around work, but I don’t want to wait too long,” she told the outlet. “Maybe three to six months. Maks needs a little girl.”

For now, the 31-year-old is focusing on her career, as well as raising a rambunctious toddler.

“He’s the cutest little munchkin. I fall more in love with him every day,” she gushed. “People say he’s the perfect mix of me and Maks. He’s feisty like his dad, and then he’ll be watching a cartoon and one of the characters will cry and he’ll start to cry, and I’m like, ‘That’s so me.’”

Everything has changed for Murgatroyd since she became a mother back in 2017, Murgatroyd explained.

“It puts everything into perspective,” she said of motherhood. “It also brings back memories from my childhood, like I’ll be grocery shopping with Shai and will remember being in the cheese aisle with my mom. It’s a little thing, but it brings all that love and joy back.”

Keeping all the plates spinning when it comes to her career, family and marriage isn’t as effortless as she makes it look, she reassured.

“It’s not easy,” Murgatroyd confessed. “I have to have my whole day planned out before I leave the house.”

As for keeping the spark alive with her husband, despite their busy and often conflicting schedules, the professional dancer explained, “We do little getaway weekends. We can do whatever we want for 48 hours. You wake up and say, ‘Maybe I’ll spend two hours curling my hair today,’ or, ‘Wanna order room service? Let’s do it!’ Those things are really fun for us now!”

Gushing over one another on social media is also a cute way the couple makes sure to keep one another in mind. In July, Chmerkovskiy paid tribute to their wedding anniversary by sharing a video of the two swapping vows in City Hall a year prior.

“Before we did it in front of 300,” he wrote. “This was one of the most exciting days of my life! Everything felt very festive, I couldn’t take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall and it was is if New York City herself was marrying us.”

The lovestruck dancer continued, “I can’t believe it’s been a year. I still can’t believe you chose me. I can’t believe I get to live this dream with you by my side for the rest of my life and I promise to earn every second of your love. I love you [Peta Murgatroyd]. Happy anniversary baby.”

Photo credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com