‘DWTS’ Pro Kym Johnson Announces Retirement

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Kym Johnson is hanging up her dancing shoes for good.

The Australian dancer revealed her decision to leave the ABC show after she and her husband, Shark Tank investor and former DWTS partner Robert Herjavec, confirmed in December they are expecting twins.

“I’ve hung up my dance shoes for good now,” she told E! of the celebrity dancing competition. “I’d love to go back and be a part of the show somehow, whether it is judging or doing something.”

While she plans not to return to DWTS, the mom-to-be said she plans on keeping her Los Angeles fitness studio up and running after having the babies in late April.

“Obviously, I am going to have my hands full — definitely for the first three months or so,” Johnson said. But the 41-year-old said she can do much of her work for The Bod by Kim Herjavek at home, making it an easier career to manage than the grueling schedule of DWTS.

This will be Johnson’s first child, while Herjavek has three children from a previous marriage. The couple met on season 20 of the ABC reality competition in 2015, and their relationship has progressed quickly following their ballroom partnership.

“This has been a roller coaster for them the last few years – meeting, falling in love, getting married and now starting a family,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE earlier in January.

“Kym has wanted to be a mom for a long time. They’re both so happy,” the source continued, adding, “Kym is feeling great! She will be such a wonderful mother.”

While they are keeping the babies’ sexes a secret for now, Johnson is six months along with the twins, who she calls her little “miracles.”

The couple revealed their pregnancy on December 11 with a sonogram photo which appeared to show a baby giving a thumbs up.

"It's a thumbs up"

“It’s a thumbs up,” Johnson captioned her announcement photo. One day later, she announced they were expecting twins.

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” the couple said to PEOPLE. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.”