‘DWTS’ Just Sent 2 Celebrities Home in Double Elimination

Dancing With the Stars has sent the first two celebrities of Season 34 packing.

As One-Hit Wonders Night came to a close on the ABC dance competition on Tuesday, the season’s first double elimination meant the end of Baron Davis’ and Corey Feldman’s time in the ballroom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Davis, who was paired with Britt Stewart, and Feldman, who was paired with Jenna Johnson, were at the bottom of the leaderboard after their dances Tuesday, the scores of which were combined with last week’s scores and audience votes ahead of the elimination.

The NBA star scored a 18/30 from judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli for his samba to “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison, chosen because it came out in 1996 while Davis was playing basketball in high school.

Play video

Davis’ samba was plagued by a major mistake at the end, prompting Inaba to tell him during the judging that while she wanted to see “more of” him, it was “not eloquent.”

Feldman also had a few stumbles during his high-energy cha-cha to “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot, which had The Goonies star on his knees and rolling his hips. While the actor was admittedly intimidated by the dance, he told Johnson that he wanted to prove that he was a showman through and through to help avoid elimination.

While the judges pointed out room for improvement in the actual dancing, Hough called Feldman’s routine “memorable,” as Tonioli said it was “unforgettable.” In the end, the dance received a 15/30 from the judges, placing Feldman at the bottom of the leaderboard for the night.

When Davis and Feldman were announced as the stars leaving the ballroom at the end of Tuesday’s episode, the former athlete said it was “awesome” to “get off my butt” and be coached again, although he expressed wanting to have won for his partner.

Play video

Feldman similarly said he wanted to win for Johnson. “I feel really terrible because she deserved better,” the former child star said, as Johnson shook her head. “She deserves to be the champ every year in my book.”

At the top of the leaderboard Tuesday were Jen Affleck, Jordan Chiles, Whitney Leavitt and Robert Irwin, all of whom earned a 22/30 for their performances with their pro partners.

Also competing in Season 34 are Hilaria Baldwin, Danielle Fishel, Alix Earle, Andy Richter, Elaine Hendrix, Dylan Efron, Scott Hoying, and Lauren Jauregui.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and streams on Hulu the next day.