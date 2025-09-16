‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Falls Ill, Will Miss Season 34 Premiere

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 finally premieres Tuesday night, but one judge will be absent.

Longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba shared on social media that she is sick and will not be in attendance for the new season’s first episode on Tuesday night.

“I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather,” she wrote. “I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health. In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I’ll be cheering you on from home. Have a great show everyone!”

Deadline reports that there will be no replacement judge, so only Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be critiquing the new couples. Inaba has been a judge on the dancing competition series since the first season, which premiered in 2005. Like many, Inaba has been excited for the start of the new season and to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary. The ballroom will feel a bit weird without her comments for the premiere, but rest assured, Inaba will be back.

Along with the returning judges, co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will be back. The Season 34 cast includes athletes, Olympians, influencers, reality stars, actors, and singers. It’s definitely too early to predict who has a chance at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, but much of them have been taking advantage of bringing in new fans by posting on social media. There will be a lot to look forward to in the new season, and there’s no telling what will happen.

It can be assumed that there won’t be a change in scoring for the premiere episode without Inaba, and that the couples will be getting scored out of 20 instead of 30. It should be interesting to see what surprises are in store for DWTS this season, especially for the premiere episode, and luckily, fans don’t have to wait much longer, as the new season will be here in just a few short hours. Dancing With the Stars Season 34 will premiere on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu. Seasons 31 through 33 of DWTS are streaming on Disney+ if fans want to keep occupied until the premiere.