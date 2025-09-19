Robert Irwin Became an Instant Fan-Favorite After His ‘DWTS’ Debut: Watch

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 is here, and Robert Irwin is already a fan-favorite.

The wildlife conservationist was the first celebrity contestant announced for the new season back in May.

He is paired with pro Witney Carson, and on Tuesday, the two did the Jive to “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf. Not surprisingly, the dance referenced Irwin’s wildlife background, complete with a jeep and wildlife shirts. Then there’s the actual dance, which was full of energy and fire, and they certainly showed fans that they are in it to win it.

It seemed like the judges agree, because Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli gave the pair a total of 15 out of 20, as Carrie Ann Inaba was out sick. Hough told Irwin he had some big shoes to fill, referencing Irwin’s sister, Bindi, who won the Mirrorball 10 years ago with Hough. However, the former pro said it was probably the best first dance he’s ever seen on the show, and Irwin and Carson received one of the top scores of the night.

Many fans commented on the video of the Jive posted to DWTS’ YouTube channel, and there was a lot of praise. “Ok, we are done,” said one commenter. “Give this man the trophy. That was an outrageous first dance. I’m so excited for him.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless) ROBERT IRWIN, WITNEY CARSON

One fan wrote, “The Irwin siblings has some groove in their genes.” Meanwhile, another expressed, “Guys let’s just take a moment to appreciate him, as a child he cried for his sister after she won. I dance and I can tell he wants this. Can’t wait to see him dance other styles!”

Irwin and Carson were not the only couple to get a 15/20. Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and returning pro Mark Ballas were also five off from a perfect score. There is some stiff competition with the DWTS cast for Season 34. It’s filled with ‘80s and ‘90s stars, athletes, Olympians, musicians, reality stars, and influencers, and even though there are definitely some fan-favorites on the ballroom, it’s still too early to predict who will be in the final running for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Tune in on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ to see more of Irwin, Carson, and everyone else duke it out in dance.