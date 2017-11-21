‘DWTS’ Fans React to Julianne Hough’s Return

Julianne Hough returned to Dancing With the Stars to serve as a guest judge and deliver an emotional performance on Monday night’s episode.

Hough was one of the show’s biggest pros, winning two of the five seasons she participated in. Later on, she returned to serve as a guest judge, and then became a full-time judge on the show for several seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She’s a beloved member of the DWTS family, so her return was a much-anticipated part of the two-part finale.

Can’t wait to see my amazing @juliannehough perform at #DWTS tonight with my lovely and so talented @NickBaga ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iNJjieE4BF — Juliannehoughfrance (@JulianneHoughFR) November 20, 2017

When she popped back onto viewers’ screens for the first time all season, Twitter users went wild.

See some of the reactions below.

Julianne Hough giving me MAJOR Marilyn Monroe. Vibes right now! #DancingWithTheStars pic.twitter.com/Zo3JBwH2ZK — ke-sha (@salazar707) November 21, 2017

I’m way too excited about Julianne Hough being back on the show. Finally someone will make sense tonight. #Dwts — Erika (@erika89tc) November 21, 2017

juilanne hough is glowing tonight oh my lord — megs ♡ (@queerdaysgrace) November 21, 2017

Dancing With the Stars’ season finale will air Tuesday at at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.