‘DWTS’ Fans React to Julianne Hough’s Return

Julianne Hough returned to Dancing With the Stars to serve as a guest judge and deliver an emotional performance on Monday night’s episode.

Hough was one of the show’s biggest pros, winning two of the five seasons she participated in. Later on, she returned to serve as a guest judge, and then became a full-time judge on the show for several seasons.

She’s a beloved member of the DWTS family, so her return was a much-anticipated part of the two-part finale.

When she popped back onto viewers’ screens for the first time all season, Twitter users went wild.

Dancing With the Stars’ season finale will air Tuesday at at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

