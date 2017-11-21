‘DWTS’ Fans Wowed by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold’s Perfectly Scored Finale Routine

The two-night Dancing With The Stars finale featured a stunning performance by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold. The pair got a perfect 10 from all four judges, including guest judge Julianne Hough, despite their injuries. Fans were stunned by the performance.

Before the finale, Fisher had to cancel a rehearsal thanks to a scratched cornea. “I have a scratched cornea [due to] a nail in the eye,” Fisher told Erin Andrews during last week’s semifinals. Arnold also suffered a leg injury on Nov. 12.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But if you didn’t know the two were injured, you couldn’t tell by their perfect Charleston to Pitbull’s “Bad Man.” They got a perfect 40 score again, solidifying their position as DWTS season 25 frontrunners. If they win, it will be Arnold’s first Mirror Ball trophy in five seasons as a DWTS pro.

Fans were universally amazed by tonight’s dance.

“Jordan Fisher is one of God’s greatest gifts to the world I DONT MAKE THE RULES,” one viewer wrote.

“Just your resident #DWTS fan here to yet again remind you Jordan Fisher is clearly a professionally trained dancer. That’s all,” another tweeted.

“Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold, honestly, every time I watch you two dance, I watch in aww. everything just clicks when you dance together, and it’s pure joy. I’m so proud of you both,” another fan wrote.

Hey guys, make sure you guys vote for @Jordan_Fisher and @lindsayarnold tonight after DWTS @DancingABC because their the most consistent, creative and dance the best together. They more than deserve to win that Mirror ball. Go @LindsArnoldFans! ❤ https://t.co/durVBmqAQz pic.twitter.com/bsoBaNEfeh — Miranda DeLerae (@MirandaDeLerae) November 21, 2017

We’ll find out if Fisher and Arnold win the trophy during the season finale on Tuesday.