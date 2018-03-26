‘DWTS’ Pro Emma Slater Shares First Photo From Lavish Wedding to Sasha Farber

Dancing With The Stars pro dancer Emma Slater shared the first photo from her lavish wedding to fellow pro Sasha Farber, a day after the nuptials.

“We are beyond excited to wake up this morning as Mr & Mrs Farber,” the 29-year-old British dancer wrote on Instagram. “I’m so overwhelmed right now, I know I’ll share more photos but for now I just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all your kind and beautiful messages of love. Yesterday was hands down the best day of my life, I’m married to the man of my dreams.”

The 33-year-old Farber, who was born in Russia and raised in Australia, also posted the same photo.

“Hands down the best night of my life! Surrounded by our close friends and family meant everything to my Wife and I,” Farber wrote.

He also gave a shout-out to photographers Oleg Bogdan and Anton Polygalove and YouLovely Wedding photography.

Photos from the Los Angeles wedding were first published by Us Weekly. The two tied the knot at Bella Blanca, with Slater wearing a Rivini gowns for the nuptials and another gown for dancing. Farber wore a custom suit designed by Onik Design, which also designs his DWTS outfits.

“As Emma walked down the aisle, instantly locking eyes with Sasha, it was as if time stood still,” wedding planner Michael Russo told Us Weekly. “Their moving vows had moments of both humor and heartfelt emotion, which made the ceremony a truly special and magical thing to behold. I couldn’t be more proud to have been a witness to this celebration of pure, unconditional love.”

Guests included Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich, Drew Scott, Cheryl Burke and Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The couple also had a five-layer cake with different flavors for each layer. They had their first dance set to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

Farber and Slater dated from 2011 to 2014, and got back together in late 2015. Farber proposed to Slater during a DWTS episode in October 2016.

In 2016, Farber and Slater told ABC News they enjoyed doing the DWTS U.S. tour with their castmates as “kind of a honeymoon,” but Slater said Farber told her they were going to Italy for a real honeymoon.

Slater joined DWTS for season 17 and won the mirror ball trophy with Rashad Jennings in season 25. Farber also joined in season 17 and danced with Simone Biles in season 24.

Photo credit: ABC