‘DWTS’ Pro Emma Slater Pays Tribute to Partner John Schneider After Elimination

Emma Slater is celebrating her time on Dancing With the Stars with John Schneider, not mourning their elimination after Monday’s competition.

The pro dancer shared a sweet message about her time with the Dukes of Hazzard actor on Instagram following their surprising elimination on the ABC dance competition’s “Country Night” episode, during which their team and that of NFL player DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold were eliminated to fans’ protest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alongside a photo of the pair throwing confetti, Slater wrote, “Like my partner said, not sad at all. Even though our journey has come to an end, this has been the most unexpectedly joyful season for me.”

She continued, addressing Schneider, “You’re a legend, our rehearsals always seemed to zoom by because of your positive attitude and huge joy for life. Partnering you was a pleasure for me. You are just a bit crazy so we were the perfect balance and I’m proud of you for all you achieved this season, you improved so much! What a dancer! What a squid (inside joke sorry [Instagram]!)”

“Thank you for your friendship, it means a lot to me,” she concluded. “Thank you for your love and care towards everyone at the show, it’s clear how much you really loved the people! You honestly inspired me more than you know. I wouldn’t change this season for anything.”

Schneider also commented on his DWTS journey in a Twitter message Monday.

“Reading through your messages, comments, and I cannot thank you enough for giving me this platform. #DWTS has been the most rewarding journey all because of you,” he wrote.

Reading through your messages, comments, and I cannot thank you enough for giving me this platform. #DWTS has been the most rewarding journey all because of you. — John Schneider (@John_Schneider) November 6, 2018

It was surprising that Schneider and Ware were eliminated Monday, having earned higher scores from the judges than several of their peers but failing to earn the votes from fans to keep them in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Ware and Arnold earned a 27/30 for their Viennese waltz to Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” while Schneider and Slater picked up a 25/30 for their jazz dance to John Denver’s “Thank God I’m A Country Boy.”

In comparison, Bachelorette alum Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and pro partner Jenna Johnson earned a 21/30 for their tango to Dierks Bentley’s “Burning Man,” while country radio host Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess received a 24/30 for their Viennese waltz to “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Chris Janson.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC