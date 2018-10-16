‘Dancing With the Stars’ Brings ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Stars Evanna Lynch, Scarlett Byrne Back Together

This week’s Dancing With The Stars trio episode brought together two former Harry Potter actors back together on the dance floor. Evanna Lynch brought in Scarlett Byrne as her guest dancer to join her and Keo Motsepe.

The trio danced a salsa to Little Mix’s “Black Magic.” The dance went off without a problem, although judge Len Goodman found plenty of things to criticize. He pointed out that the two best friends were not quite synced up, but he still said it was “well done.”

Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba both praised Lynch for continuing to get better each week.

“I’m so proud of her,” Lynch said of Byne after the dance. “She’s amazing. It’s very scary… we just swayed. It was awesome.”

Byrne said she has so much “admiration” for Lynch because she is always ready for a challenge.

All three judges gave them 8’s, so they ended up with a 24/30 score.

DWTS fans were really excited by their performance, with some calling it one of the best of the night.

“That Harry Potter trio was the best of the night. Great stuff,” one fan wrote.

“Evanna was lucky she had a friend who could dance. They did well with Keo,” another viewer wrote.

Byrne is best known for her role as Nora Hildegard in season seven of The Vampire Diaries and also starred on the sci-fi series Falling Skies. She plated Pansy Parkinson in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Parts 1 and 2.

Lynch starred in the Harry Potter films as Luna Lovegood, joining the franchise for The Order of the Phoenix. Last week, she danced to John Williams’ Harry Potter theme when the celebrities chose their most memorable year. For Lynch, the year was 2006, when she was cast as Luna.

Photo Credit: ABC