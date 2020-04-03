‘DWTS’ Alum Sailor-Brinkley Cook Defends Decision to Use N95 Face Mask Despite Shortage Due to Coronavirus

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is defending her decision to wear an N95 face mask amid the ongoing shortage of personal protective equipment for medical professionals and other people on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. After the Dancing With the Stars alum was photographed out and about wearing a mask, she took to Instagram Stories to make it clear she had no plans on stopping.

“To everyone reaching out (very angrily) about me having a mask.. My mom is an artist and does projects that require her to wear a mask so she had a stash of them in her art studio. We didn’t buy them upon hearing about the spread of COVID-19,” she wrote of model mom Christie Brinkley.

“She kept one mask for each one of our family members and then donated the rest to local hospitals. She’s been continuing to work to find supplies to help keep hospital workers safe as well,” she continued. “I have one mask. My boyfriend has one mask. And we are VERY grateful to have one and are donating daily to organizations helping to create masks. When we go to the grocery store or out on a walk we wear them so that, god forbid if we might have it and don’t know, we don’t spread it to someone less able to fight it off. Please stop sending hateful messages, and stay safe.”

Christie Brinkley announced earlier this week that she would be donating a portion of her online Bellissima Prosecco sales to help hospitals purchase protective equipment.

“Things feel wildly out of control right now, because they are,” she wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo of a tree in the light of the moon. “But when you keep your chin up you see the stars and the moon. And we have to remember men have walked there, 230,000 miles away. We have left footprints up there! We did that! And right now back here on earth we have brilliant Scientist working together in global cooperation in a race to find a vaccine. And in the meantime every night we have the sparkling stars, open for business and accepting wishes nightly. And truth is we could all use a couple miracles too.”

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR