‘DWTS’: Allison Janney in Attendance to Cheer on Tonya Harding

Tonya Harding had a major supporter in the audience during the Dancing With the Stars premiere: Allison Janney.

Janney appeared as Harding’s mother, LaVona Fay Golden, in the 2017 biopic, I, Tonya. She has gotten to know Harding a bit since the film was made, and it appears she wanted to support her as she makes a major step back into public life.

Harding herself first broke the news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. She also promised Margot Robbie, who played Harding in I, Tonya, would may make a visit later on after she is done traveling.

“Allison is coming for the first show,” Harding said. “When [Margot] comes back, if we are still in the competition, she’s going to come too.”

Janney’s fans on social media spotted the Oscar winner in a stylish black gown ahead of the event. She was seen backstage posing for a photo with Harding and DWTS competitor Mirai Nagasu.

Allison Janney with Mckenna Grace, Tonya Harding and Mirai Nagasu at Dancing With The Stars💃🏼💖 pic.twitter.com/5jLNzc0HMs — Rachel Moody (@ms_rachel_moody) May 1, 2018

Allison ready to go to the Dancing with the Stars taping! 📸: @jillcrosbyhair pic.twitter.com/DevMmucgsS — Allison Janney Daily (@TheAllisonDaily) April 30, 2018

Janney was then spotted in the crowd during the crowd during the live show, with fans loving that the Mom actress visited the DWTS ballroom.

“I LOVE this,” journalist George Pennacchio wrote. “Look who’s coming to support Tonya Harding at DWTS tonight.”

Viewer Cortney O’Brien wrote, “Holy crap I spot Allison Janney in the audience. Obvi there to cheer on I, Tonya.”

Holy crap I spot Allison Janney in the audience. Obvi there to cheer on I, Tonya. #DWTS @DancingABC — Cortney O’Brien (@obrienc2) May 1, 2018

Allison Janney in the audience tonight will be the closest #dwts will ever get her in the ballroom. — DWTS Stats & Info (@DancingABCStats) April 30, 2018

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.