‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and Channel

It’s time to head back to the ballroom! Dancing With The Stars‘ historic 30th season begins on Monday, Sept. 20, with another star-studded group of celebrities from all spheres of influence competing for the mirrorball trophy. The two-hour episode kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu and on-demand Tuesday.

This season will once again be hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks, who took over from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews last season. Derek Hough is also back as judge after he sat in for Len Goodman, who could not travel to Los Angeles due to coronavirus travel restrictions still in place last year. However, Goodman is back, too, meaning there will be four judges this season. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are also back to judge the celebrities’ dancing skills.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The celebrities competing this season are country singer Jimmie Allen; actor Brian Austin Green; former Spice Girls singer Melanie C; Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu, actress Melora Hardin; social media influencers Olivia Jade Giannulli and JoJo Siwa; The Bachelor star Matt James; The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots; actor Marton Kove; gymnast Suni Lee; WWE star The Miz; The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore; celebrity fitness trainer Cody Rigsby; and NBA star Iman Shumpert. Their celebrity dance partners will not be announced until the premiere airs, but we do know Siwa will make history as the first competitor as part of the show’s first same-sex dancing duo.

Before the show premiered, ABC also released the list of songs the celebrities will be dancing to. Here is the full list: