‘RHOP’ Stars’ Emotional Reactions to Karen Huger’s Jail Sentence

By now, Bravo fans have learned Karen Huger’s fate in her DUI case. The Real Housewives of Potomac star was sentenced to serve one year in prison after being found guilty on eight of nine charges stemming from a March 2024 arrest. She was immediately taken to jail in Montgomery County after the judge ruled, citing the reality star’s arrogance for drinking and driving despite having four previous driving while drinking related offenses in the past 17 years. Now, her co-stars are reacting.

Ashley Darby appeared on The Tamron Hall Show and was asked her thoughts about Huger’s sentence. She said she learned of the news while on a train from Virginia to New York to tape the daytime talk show, adding she immediately “cried like a baby.”

“I really do encourage everyone to keep Karen in your prayers,” she encouraged the audience. “I really care about her.”

Gizelle Bryant has also spoken out. Speaking at her 21 Shady Questions Live event at City Winery in New York City, Bryant told her audience, “I am shook.” While getting emotional, she added, as reported by Us Weekly: “This just happened today. I do not have her wigs. I am concerned. In all seriousness, I am concerned for her safety. Karen ain’t cut out for jail.”

Wendy Osefo has also spoken out. While speaking with PEOPLE at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards on February 27, the CNN commentator told her “jaw dropped” when she heard the verdict. Regarding the future of the show without Huger during her sentence, Osefo noted Huger’s absence at the Season 9 reunion, saying the cast “found a way to navigate with her presence and without her presence,” and adding that the Potomac brand is “stronger than ever.”

Huger, 61, was joined by her husband Ray in court during her sentencing, and told him as she was taken into custody, “You will be alright” and “God’s got you.”