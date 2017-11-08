Fans Are All Over the Place About the Duggar Wedding Special

It’s almost impossible not to have strong opinions about the Duggar family, and the internet has never been a place known for its restraint.

The two-hour wedding special of Counting On that aired Monday night showed a private look at the days leading up to the spring wedding of Joy-Anna Duggar and hubby Austin Forsyth, who are now expecting their first child in March.

It also showed the moment in which Joseph Duggar asked now-wife Kendra Caldwell’s father for her hand in marriage as well as the proposal itself!

As fans watched the emotional ups and downs of the special, they had a lot of thoughts about the family they either love or love to hate.

Tears

Most of the show’s fans on social media said the special was a tearjerker, especially watching Joseph Duggar proposing to his now-wife Kedra Caldwell at the reception.

Some who had watched the Duggar kids grow up since the show was 17 Kids and Counting said watching Joy-Anna walk down the aisle was like watching a member of the family get married.

Other fans said it was “refreshing” to watch people who respect their friends, family and beliefs in such a prominent spot on TV.

When I watch this show I find myself SMILING the ENTIRE show. I love their interactions. I admire the LOVE they SHOW 4 1another #CountingOn — Janrichlove (@Janrichlove) October 17, 2017

Watching #CountingOn tonight & I ❤️ that these young men ask the permission of the fathers if they can marry their daughters?????#traditions — Brooke Pier (@PierBrooke) October 17, 2017

It’s REFRESHING 2 C young people DOING THEIR BEST 2 live according to Biblical teaching. Holding their head up IN SPITE of PAST #CountingOn — Janrichlove (@Janrichlove) October 17, 2017

Jeers

Others find the Duggar’s super conservative views and traditions off-putting.

Devout independent Baptists, the family lives according to a strict set of rules that includes no kissing or hugging before marriage and no hand holding before engagement.

Although some of the Duggar children have flouted some of the rules of courtship and modest dressing, the family generally sticks to their beliefs, making allegations of Joy-Anna and Austin’s having a shotgun wedding to disguise a premarital pregnancy even more shocking.

And while fans differ on how they feel about the family’s way of doing things, most agree they make for good TV.

I say this every week but man, these people are weird!! #countingon — Tanya Burke (@Tanishere) October 17, 2017

This show is my favorite part of my week every week because I’ll never understand why they do things the way they do #CountingOn — Elvira… maybe. (@luckyCHARMSx3) October 17, 2017

Weddings usually make me really happy, but for some reason the Duggars weddings make me cringe #CountingOn — Kacie (@KacieDiane95) October 17, 2017

Not There!

Arguably the most shocking moment of Monday’s wedding special was when Joy-Anna’s older brother Joseph proposed to his girlfriend of three months, Kendra Caldwell, at the reception.

Joseph had conspired with his sister and new brother-in-law so that during the bouquet toss part of the reception, Joy-Anna would simply hand the flowers to Kendra. When she took the flowers, looking confused, Joseph appeared from the crowd with a ring and dropped to his knee to pop the big question. (She said yes!)

And even though the newlyweds had given their blessing for the proposal to happen on their big day, some on the Internet thought it was a classless move.

#CountingOn if someone proposed at my wedding I would die — BigNLiddle (@bignliddle) October 17, 2017

I still think it’s tacky to propose at someone else’s wedding #CountingOn — Lyss (@alyssaaa07) October 17, 2017