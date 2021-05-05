Duggar Sisters Received Countless Courting Offers and Gifts From Strangers, Jinger Says

✖

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is opening up about the "creepy" and "crazy" attention she and her sisters attracted after first appearing on 19 Kids and Counting in her new book with husband Jeremy Vuolo, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God. While the Counting On star's family has a strict courting process that replaces traditional dating, Jinger, now 27, wrote that she and sister Jana Duggar, 31, were "constantly" bombarded with men asking them on dates.

"Some of them were people we knew from church or the homeschooling community, or they visited our home back in the days when we welcomed fans as visitors," she wrote, as per The Sun. "Others were complete strangers who mailed letters and packages to our post office box. I understood it came with the territory when you’re a teenage girl on a reality show, but sometimes it was crazy, and a little creepy. At one point, at least 25 guys had asked about me or my sisters within a couple of months alone."

Jinger didn't take most of the letters seriously, especially the ones from strangers in prison, and said that even if some came from "sweet, well-meaning guys who loved the Lord," she wouldn't enter a relationship with someone she didn't already know. Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar told their girls that if one of those men was truly interested in courting them, they would first have to meet with the family patriarch first, but Jinger still didn't have much interest.

"'No,' I’d say almost every time. 'No, no, no. I don’t think so. I’m not interested in him,'" she recalled. "I didn’t turn down guys left and right for no reason. I genuinely didn’t believe there was potential with these guys. Dad didn’t pressure me, and whatever I said was the final word." Even husband Jeremy had to fill out an extensive questionnaire before he was able to get to know Jinger, and the two married in 2016.

The Duggar family has been reeling after eldest son Josh Duggar was arrested last week on child pornography charges, pleading not guilty to the allegations against him. "We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh," Jinger and Jeremy wrote on Instagram. "While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice."