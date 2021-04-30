'Counting On' Star Reveals 'Creepy' Moment From Their Bedroom in Early Reality Days

✖

Counting On star Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo have written a book, The Hope We Hold, about growing up in the 19 Kids And Counting family and how they've brought their religious beliefs to their marriage. In chapter three of the book, Jinger recounts a disturbing story that woke her up to the unfortunate reality that being on a television show meant some major changes in her life and left her feeling "completely violated."

Duggar revealed that after a weekend of spending time at her parents' home with family and friends, her father approached her with some news that left her with a "creepy feeling:" someone was trying to sell her journal for $100k online. They realized that someone they had trusted had secretly gone into her bedroom, swiped her diary, and attempted to sell it online. "Who’s been in my bedroom?" Duggar wrote and revealed that the incident affected how her parents welcomed people into their home.

The fundamentalist upbringing that the Duggar family upheld comes with its share of problems. Jeremy revealed that she hoped that Jill and her husband Derek Dillard would reconcile with the rest of their family, revealing that they had "connected" with her sister after the estrangement from their parents. "They’re working through some things," Vuolo told Us Weekly earlier this week, adding that they are "giving" Jill and Dillard the time and space that they need. Still, he said they have a "great relationship with them. [There is] always hope that families are united and, you know, the family is strong."

"There’s going to be difficulties in every family [and] I think that’s part of being in the public eye," Vuolo explained. "So many families go through different issues, especially as children are growing [up], and this family happens to be in the public spotlight. And so, they work through it." He said that he and Jinger hoped that the Duggar family can deal with their drama. "We love them very much... and I know they love the family."