The Duggar Family Offers Romance Advice for Valentine’s Day

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are sharing the love this Valentine’s Day with some relationship advice straight from the 19 Kids and Counting family.

Jim Bob, who has been married to Michelle for 34 years, with whom he raised 19 children, took to Instagram Wednesday to gush over his wife.

“On Valentine’s Day everyone is thinking about LOVE and finding ways to express their love. I am so thankful for Michelle,” he captioned a photo of the two. “Not only is she a wonderful wife; caring, selfless, kind and compassionate but her beauty continues to radiate from the inside out and I genuinely love her more today than ever.”

“One of the things we’ve learned as a couple is that no matter how many children you have, or how busy you get, you have to continue to place a high priority on your marriage. Don’t neglect it. Don’t take it for granted. I always tell husbands, ‘Continue to date and romance your wife. Make sure she knows how special she is.’ Love you Michelle!” he continued.

The couple also enclosed a link to their family’s website, where they had penned a list of relationship advice for those looking to follow in their footsteps romantically.

“We love each other more today than the day we married,” they said at the top.”Our love has grown richer & deeper with each passing year. Here are a few things we will share from our experience!”

They then shared the following tips, as quoted from their site.



“1. Early on in our relationship, we committed to never put each down or to call each other names (except sweetie, honey, etc…).



2. We daily purpose to praise each other privately and publicly. The words, “I love you” are spoken often in our home and we tell each other how much we appreciate the kindnesses shown to one another.



3. We both look for ways to honor & cherish each other and to write love notes to each other.



4. We pray together.



5. We have weekly date nights. We truly are best friends and we enjoy spending time with each other and our children.



6. We made a vow to God 33 years ago that we would stay together for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, till death do us part. This gives us and our children the security that marriage is a lifelong commitment.”



Jim Bob and Michelle then offered a missive in closing for all the lovers out there.

“We encourage all of you guys out there, pursue your wife as if you were dating her, treat her like a queen, humble yourself and ask for forgiveness when offenses come before the sun goes down, serve her in every way you can think of and never under appreciate the love she’s offered you by becoming your wife!” they closed. “When any couple seeks to follow God, it is an incredible adventure!”

