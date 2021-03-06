Duggar Fans Up in Arms Over Jinger Duggar's New Selfie

✖

Jinger Duggar has rubbed some of her fans the wrong way with her latest selfie, leaving many fans upset. In contrast, others questioned some of the Counting On alum's decisions regarding her children. Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo are still celebrating the birth of daughter Evangeline back in November 2020, sharing the experience on social media. But like most social media posts, many people have taken exception or seek to add their own two cents to the discourse online.

The latest snapshot involves Duggar and her husband's choice to wear masks while out in Los Angeles. Both posed in Los Angeles hats and black medical masks while out in the city. Commenters on the photo immediately targeted the masks, highlighting their status as a divisive issue across the U.S. today.

"Take off the masks," one user wrote. "Just quit pushing the mask. Breathe fresh AIR!" another added. "The masks are stupid. The while world wearing them doesn't make them smart. It's logic. Common sense. They. Don't. Prevent. Transmission. Of. Any. Virus," a third wrote down the thread.

Others took up a defense for masks in the comments, singling out anti-maskers and the continued debate over their effectiveness. "Man, anti maskers are really not very intelligent. Good grief. Anyway good luck if you are an anti masker.. I'll be thinking about you," one mask defender wrote. Still, the majority were singling out the use of the masks and the benefits of not wearing one outside.

The wildcard comments came from those who were upset the Vuolos weren't sharing enough photos of their children. The last time Duggar shared a photo of her kids was Jan. 27 and she's kept a lock on actually showing her children in recent months.

"Maybe if for some reason you won't post pictures of the girls could you at least tell us how and where they are and why you don't want anyone to see them," one frustrated fan wrote. "We want to see pics of the new baby and felicity too!" another wrote. "It's been a minute."

It isn't clear why Duggar Vuolo isn't sharing photos of her family in the same way as before, but it could be connected to their reported Counting On contract dispute. "Yes. It's not definite yet, but they are having deep conversations about quitting," a source told The Sun at the end of 2020. "The contracts with the network are a bit crazy, they are very locked in and it stops them from making money in many other ways." The birth of their daughter is also another factor in the decision behind keeping the kids off social media. The couple haven't spoken out about the decision, but fans have definitely noticed.