Duggar Family Reunites for Jim Bob’s Birthday Celebration

The Duggars reunited and practically took over an entire restaurant to help patriarch Jim Bob celebrate his birthday.

On Wednesday, July 18, the Duggar family helped Jim Bob celebrate his 53rd birthday in true Duggar fashion: gathering the family together for a birthday dinner at Cracker Barrel.

“Happy birthday to a man that wears many, many hats! Jim Bob, you are an amazing husband and wonderful father. Your heart for people and the desire you have to see others come into relationship with Jesus is beautiful. Our whole family has been blessed by you. You have led and guided us and we are so blessed to call you ‘ours.’ Happy birthday!!” the family wrote in a heartfelt post shared on their Facebook page.

In a photo from the dinner, the Duggar family takes up an entire section of the iconic restaurant, with Josiah Duggar and wife Lauren Swanson seen cuddling near the back, Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Caldwell, who appeared to be feeding their son, Garrett David Duggar, who they welcomed in June, Joy-Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar, the little ones, and a host of grandkids.

Noticeably missing from the picture, however, was matriarch Michelle, some of the older daughters, and Jinger Duggar, though their absence likely was not a dig at Jim Bob, but rather in preparation for Jinger’s little one on the way. The pregnant 24-year-old recently revealed that she and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s daughter would be here “any day now.”

The couple, who married in 2016, announced in January that they were expecting their first child together, revealing in April that the little one was a girl, marking one of the first Duggar girls of her generation, as Jessa and Jill Duggar have only had little boys.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a little baby girl!” they told PEOPLE at the time. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

Since then, the couple has eagerly been documenting the pregnancy for fans, sharing pictures from their intimate maternity photoshoot in June which showed the Los Angeles City Hall in the background.

Fans will get to see more of Jinger’s pregnancy, as well as other Duggar pregnancies, when the upcoming season of Counting On premieres on TLC on Monday, July 30.