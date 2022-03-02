Duggar Family Plane Crash: What to Know

Counting On alums John David Duggar and his wife Abbie Duggar experienced quite the scary situation in late 2021. The couple was reportedly involved in a plane crash while John David was in command of the aircraft. Since then, the pair have spoken out about the incident, which occurred in October 2021.

News first emerged about the situation in January. At the time, it was reported that John David, Abbie, and their 2-year-old daughter Grace were involved in a plane crash that took place near Waverly, Tennessee. John David was reportedly piloting the plane, which was purchased in 2020, at the time of the incident. As for what led to the crash, John David reportedly told others that the fuel gauge was not working properly and he thought that there was more fuel in the aircraft’s tank.

Understandably, Abbie was reportedly left “shaken up” by the ordeal. To see what John David and Abbie said after the incident, as well as more details about the family and their history with flying, read on to find out everything that you need to know.

The Couple’s Statement

Months after the crash, John David and Abbie spoke to Celebuzz and shed some more light on the situation. They told the outlet, “An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it’s exactly what pilots are trained for.” The couple went on to say that they are grateful that they all made it out unscathed following the scary situation. John David and Abbie said, “We are so thankful for God’s protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October. We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed toward us!”

John David’s Flying History

John David is considered to be the pilot of the Duggar family. InTouch Weekly reported in 2018 that John David was the first in his family to secure a pilot’s license. His father, Jom Bob Duggar, purchased him a 4-seat Cirrus aircraft, which went for $764,900 in 2014. The publication reported that it’s likely that Jim Bob bought the aircraft secondhand and for a lower rate.

John David and Abbie’s Relationship History

Luckily, and as the couple said, they and their daughter made it out unscathed from the ordeal. John David and Abbie got married in November of 2018, per Us Weekly. Their wedding came months after they announced their engagement in July of that same year. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Grace, in January 2020.