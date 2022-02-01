John David Duggar Involved in Plane Crash With Wife and Daughter on Board

Counting On alum John David Duggar found himself and his family in a dangerous situation recently. According to Cafe Mom, John David, his wife Abbie, and their 2-year-old daughter Grace were involved in a plane crash back in October. While the family is doing alright after the scary situation, they were “shaken up” after the crash.

“An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it’s exactly what pilots are trained for,” Duggar and wife Abbie told Celebuzz. “We are so thankful for God’s protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October,” their statement continued. “We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed toward us!

The Without a Crystal Ball podcast was the first to report the news later confirmed by Duggar in a statement to Celebuzz. The podcast reportedly spoke with a source, who provided details regarding the ordeal. John David was reportedly flying the plane, which was purchased in 2020, at the time of the crash. As for what led to the crash, John David allegedly told others that the fuel gauge was not working. He allegedly believed that there was more fuel in the plane at the time of the incident.

John David’s plane reportedly crashed outside of Waverly, Tennessee. Without a Crystal Ball obtained flight logs for the aircraft, which noted that it had only been flown eight times in the two years following John David’s purchase. Understandably, Abbie has been left “shaken up” following the crash. She reportedly does not want to fly with her husband any longer. While no one was hurt in the incident, it’s clear that the ramifications have affected all parties involved. At the moment, it’s unclear when exactly this crash occurred. Neither John David nor Abbie has spoken out publicly regarding the matter. Without a Crystal Ball did not name their source, but they stated that it is “100% verified” and that the individual provided evidence in regards to their relationship with the Duggar family. They asked to be anonymous for the report.

Interestingly enough, the Duggar family has a history with aircrafts. In 2018, InTouch Weekly reported that the Duggar family allegedly has a fleet of airplanes. The publication reported that Jim Bob Duggar purchased John David a 4-seat Cirrus aircraft. They noted that this type of airplane went for $764,900 in 2014, but it’s likely that Jim Bob purchased it secondhand for a lower rate. As for why he purchased the airplane for his son, John David is considered to be the “pilot” of the family, as he was the first of the Duggar children to get certified. His brother Josiah Duggar was also said to be pursuing his pilot license, as well.