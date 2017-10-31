Duggar Family Friends Plead With Fans to Save the Show

Since Counting On, the TLC series starring members of the Duggar family, has yet to be renewed, family friends who run a Duggar fan blog are pleading with fans to help keep the show alive.

In an Oct. 29 blog post on the Original Duggar Family Fan Blog, “personal friends” Lily and Ellie, noted that there has been no word on the future of the show. So they asked fans to submit messages to the Discovery Communications Viewer Relations form, asking that the show stay alive.

“Do you want to continue to watch the Duggars on TLC? Do you have suggestions for making the show more attractive to viewers?” Lily and Ellie wrote. “We enjoy hearing your feedback, and we encourage you to share it with TLC, as well. We have encouraged this in the past, and the network has heard your voices.”

The season six finale aired on Oct. 23, but there still has been no word on a seventh season. According to TV By The Numbers, Counting On‘s Oct. 9 episode drew a 0.3 18-49 rating when it aired, although it doubled to a 0.6 with subsequent DVR viewing over the following seven days included. It drew 1,181,000 viewers when it aired.

Counting On began as Jill & Jessa: Counting On after TLC cancelled 19 Kids And Counting when it was revealed that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s eldest son Joshua molested five girls. Counting On focused on his sisters Jill and Jessa, both of whom spoke out about being molested by their brother. However, as the show went on, more members of the Duggar family were included.