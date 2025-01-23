Duggar Couple Welcomes Twins: Congrats to Jedidiah and Katey Duggar

The Duggar family has added two new members! Former Counting On star Jedidiah “Jed” Duggar and his wife, Katey Duggar, welcomed twin daughters Elsie Kate and Emma Kate on Jan. 8, after announcing they were expecting their third and fourth children in July 2024.

The couple, who previously welcomed son Truett in 2022 and daughter Nora in 2023, shared the news on Instagram the day after giving birth, writing, “They’re here!!” alongside a double pink heart emoij. “Introducing Elsie Kate and Emma Kate! Elsie was born on January 8, 2025, at 2:06 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and Emma followed at 2:13 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounce,” Katey, 26, wrote. “Both girls are healthy and beautiful!”

Soon after, the new mom shared a video diary of her experience giving birth to her twins, writing in the caption, “One week with these little angels.” The newly-expanded family seems to be settling in just fine during the first few days at home, with Jed, 26, posting a photo of his older two children holding their baby sisters. “So sweet seeing Truett and Nora love on the twins!” he wrote in the caption.

Jed and Katey tied the knot in April 2021 after a year of courting. In July 2024, the couple announced that Katey was once again pregnant, but this time with twins. In a YouTube video showcasing their pregnancy journey and a double sex reveal with pink confetti cannons, Katey said she “had a sense” that she was having twins.

“I’m a twin and so, like, I’ve always had this thought, ‘Oh, well, I’d love to have, you know, twins.’ But I never thought it would come true,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum explained, noting that he was surprised none of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s other kids have had twins yet.

Jed and Katey aren’t the only Duggar family members who will be growing their family in 2025. In October, Jed’s sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, announced that she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, were expecting their third child. “Grateful for the life of our little baby,” the couple captioned photos showing off their sonograms to big sisters Felicity Nicole, 6, and Evangeline Jo, 3. “Felicity & Evy Jo could not be more excited.” The new baby is due in March 2025, the expectant parents confirmed at the time.