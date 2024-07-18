Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Duggar, are adding two new members to their family! The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 25, and his bride, also 25, announced Thursday that their family of four would soon be a family of six, as Katey is pregnant with twin girls.

"We have exciting news to share – we're expecting! But we were not expecting this. We are overjoyed to announce that we have twin girls on the way." Jedidiah and Katey told PEOPLE in a joint statement on July 18. "Our children, Truett and Nora, have no idea just how much their lives are about to change with the arrival of their new sisters."

The Counting On alum and his bride, who also share son Truett, 2, and daughter Nora, 13 months, added, "We're excited to watch their bond as siblings grow and to see the fun and love multiply in our home. This new chapter will bring endless joy and shared adventures for our whole family!"

The expectant couple has plenty of twin experience, as Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar are twins and their siblings John-David Duggar and Jana Duggar are also twins. In a YouTube video showcasing their pregnancy journey so far and a double sex reveal featuring pink confetti cannons, Katey said she "had a sense" that she was having twins.

(Photo: YouTube/Jedidiah and Katey Duggar)

"I'm a twin and so, like, I've always had this thought, 'Oh, well, I'd love to have, you know, twins.' But I never thought it would come true," Jedidiah added, revealing that he was surprised none of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar's other kids have had twins yet.

Jedidiah and Katey tied the knot in April 2021 after a year of courting. "For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey," Jedidiah wrote on Instagram at the time. "We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing! "I'm so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife." Ending his post with a sweet message for his wife, the TLC alum wrote, "Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much! #happilyeverafter."