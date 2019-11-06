‘Counting On’: Jed Duggar, Son of Jim Bob and Michelle, Launches Political Career

He may be known for his family’s TLC reality series Counting On, but Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 20-year-old son Jed Duggar is launching a career in politics. On Sunday, the TLC reality star took to his recently-created Instagram with the exciting announcement, officially revealing that he is running for Arkansas State Representative as a conservative.

“I’m announcing my candidacy for Arkansas State Representative District 89 in Springdale. I’d appreciate your prayers, support and your vote!” he wrote alongside his official campaign photo.

The Counting On star, who also starred on the former 19 Kids and Counting, went on to explain that he is “Pro-Life. Pro Second Amendment. Pro Religious Liberty,” and promised to “Combat the Opioid Crisis. Lower Taxes. More Jobs & Growth. Strong Economy.”

Jed reminded his followers that “Election Day is November 3, 2020!” and encouraged them to visit his “website at jedduggar.com to learn more and keep up with the campaign!”

Shortly after, the TLC reality star again took to the social media site to share a video explaining his platform and what he hopes to accomplish should he be elected.

“I’m Jed Duggar. I have grown up in the Springdale area all my life and as a local small-business owner, I understand the important issues facing the residents and businesses of District 89,” he says in the video.

“Northwest Arkansas is the economic engine of our state, our local jobs and state economy depend on elected officials that take a common-sense, business approach to legislative reforms,” he wrote in the caption. “I will fight for sound fiscal policies and tax relief for all Arkansans. “I will fight for sound fiscal policies and tax relief for all Arkansans.”

“I will unequivocally advocate for conservative values,” he added. “I am a Christian and I will stand up for religious liberty, I am pro-life and I will be an advocate for the unborn, and I will always defend our Second Amendment. With your support, I will be a strong, conservative voice in Little Rock for District 89.”

In a separate post, Jed revealed that he had taken “an important step in our campaign by going to the State Capitol to officially file as a candidate for House District 89.” He called the moment an “honor” stated that he looks “forward to meeting and visiting with voters in our district and earning your trust and your vote!”

The TLC star’s path into politics has been met with an overwhelming amount of support from his family and fans.

“Good luck, bro!” his sister, Jill Duggar, wrote.

“Way to go Jed!” one fan commented.

“May God be by your side as you walk down this path,” added a third.