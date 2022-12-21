Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar.

"We have some news, big news," Jed, 23, shared in a YouTube video posted to the couple's page Saturday. "Joy to the world ... and she's expecting!" Katey, 24, chimed in with the big reveal, "I'm pregnant. Surprise!" The couple captioned their video, "We have been keeping a big secret from our friends and family for the past couple of months. We are excited to share the announcement of baby #2 due in May!"

The video also featured footage from the day after Katey first told Jed that she was pregnant again, as well as a peek inside the Duggar family's annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, which Jed and Katey used to announce the news that little baby Truett would be getting a sibling. Katey revealed a sweet family connection at the time, sharing that she's due the day after sister-in-law Joy-Anna Duggar, who announced in October that she is expecting her third baby with husband Austin Forsyth.

Jed's mother, Michelle Duggar, was thrilled at the news, congratulating her pregnant daughter-in-law before turning to grandson Truett and saying, "What a wonderful Christmas! Surprise, you're a big brother!" Jed's father, Jim Bob Duggar, then joked of having another grandchild on the way, "I thought you just had one!" to which his son replied with a laugh, "I know! We're trying to catch up with you guys. Is that OK?"

Jed and Katey welcomed Truett to the world on May 2, 2022, announcing on Instagram at the time, "He's here! We love you so much, baby True!" The former TLC star shared at the time that his son was born weighing 8 lbs., 5 oz., and also revealed the special meaning behind his name. "Truett: 'warrior for Christ,'" the new dad wrote. "Oliver: 'peace.'" Jed and Katey wed in April 2021 after privately courting for a year. "I'm so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife," Jed shared after the ceremony.