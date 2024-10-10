Emily Maynard Johnson Clarifies Daughter Ricki Is ‘Alive and Well’

Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson’s daughter is doing just fine, despite a social media post that caused worry among fans. After the mom of six shared a photo of herself and her 19-year-old daughter Ricki to her Instagram Story alongside a message about missing her, Maynard Johnson was forced to return to the social media platform later that day to clarify that the teen is “alive and well.”

“Missing my girl so much it hurts my heart in a physical way,” Maynard Johnson wrote alongside the selfie. The reality TV star failed to provide further information as to why, exactly, she was missing Ricki, instead ending the post by writing, “I love you all the way to heaven, Kiki.” She also tagged her daughter.

The post must have raised alarm among Maynard Johnson’s 662,000 Instagram followers, because she returned to Instagram just hours later to share another statement to her Instagram Stories: “Ricki is alive and well at college. Sorry for any confusion!”

Maynard Johnson also posted a series of messages exchanged between herself and her daughter, who hilariously wrote in one, “WHAT?!!?? PEOPLE THOUGHT I WAS DEAD BC U NEVER POST ABOUT ME.” Maynard Johnson replied, “No because I said I missed you.” When Ricki again stressed that her mother “never” posts images of her, Maynard Johnson said, “you literally tell me you’re going to report my account for pornography when I post your picture.”

The teen then went on to joke that she is the “forgotten child” in the family. “They wouldn’t know I’m at school bc u never posted that u dropped me off,” she wrote. Maynard Johnson responded, “BECAUSE ITS TOO SAD AND I CAN’T SIT DOWN AND PUT WORDS TO IT OR I’LL GO INTO A DOWNWARD SPIRAL AND END UP IN THE FETAL POSITION.”

Maynard Johnson shared the humorous exchange with a message for her followers. “GUYS GET READY BC FROM THIS DAY FORWARD IT IS ALLL RICKI. ALLL DAY,” she wrote across the screenshot.

Maynard Johnson welcomed her daughter Ricki with late fiancé Ricky Hendrick in 2005. She is also mom to Jennings, 9, Gibson, 7, Gatlin, 6, Nola, 3, and Jones, 2, whom she shares with her husband, Tyler Johnson. The youngsters make frequent appearances on the star’s Instagram, and while Ricki doesn’t appear as often, Maynard Johnson last posted about her daughter in June when she shared a pair of photos in celebration of Ricki’s 19th birthday.