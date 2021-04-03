'Duck Dynasty' Stars Launch 'At Home With the Robertsons' Talk Show, Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek

Duck Dynasty stars Willie and Korie Robertson are taking viewers inside their home as they address hot topics in culture today with their new Facebook Watch talk show At Home With the Robertsons. The brand new series, premiering Monday, April 5, will drop two episodes a week for the next eight weeks, airing Mondays and Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET, and PopCulture has an exclusive sneak peek at the premiere.

Joining Willie and Korie on the premiere episode are Love and Hip Hop's Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris to discuss racism and raising a Black son in the United States. Willie and Korie's son Will, who is biracial, will also join the conversation to share his experience growing up in a white family. In PopCulture's sneak peek of Monday's episode, Mendeecees asks Willie if he ever had a conversation about being pulled over by the police while he was growing up. The Duck Dynasty alum ponders before answering, "You know I haven't because I haven't once worried about that." Watch the full preview of their conversation here:

Later this season, Willie and Korie will be joined by a wide array of celebrity guests, including Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi Tebow, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and more to discuss culturally divisive topics such as abstinence, interracial adoption, veganism and kneeling for the anthem in an attempt to try to find common ground, according to the show's press release.

The new series will also feature some Duck Dynasty family moments, as three generations of Robertsons, from Sadie to Uncle Si, join the conversation and share their own thoughts on what the celebrity guests had to say. The talk show's Monday episodes will feature the Robertsons showing their guests some southern hospitality at their Louisiana home, bringing them into "endearing, compelling and perspective-shifting conversations" that they'll pair with a unique outdoor adventure such as ATVing, duck calling, wood chopping and more for an extra dose of fun.

Thursday episodes will feature Willie and Korie bringing in additional Robertson family members to discuss that week's topic and share what they learned from Monday's conversation. At Home With the Robertsons premieres Monday, April 5, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch, with new episodes dropping weekly, every Monday and Thursday at the same time.

At Home With the Robertsons is produced by Tread Lively and Texas Crew Productions. Executive Producers are David Karabinas, Brad Bernstein and Ian Gelfand with Co-EP Cherisse Corbin.