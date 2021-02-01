'Duck Dynasty' Cast Member Unveils Major Business Venture Amid Wife's Pregnancy

✖

Former Duck Dynasty star John Luke Robertson is now in the coffee business. Railway Coffee, a Ruston, Louisiana-based company, announced on Monday that the 25-year-old now owns the business. Robertson is the son of Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson and is now expecting his second child. He and his wife, Mary Kate McEacham-Robertson, announced her pregnancy in November. They are also parents to son John Shepherd, 1.

On Monday, Robertson shared photos from one of Railway Coffee's locations, revealing that he has been a customer there for the past year. Now, his position there is a little different. "I sat at my table with my notebook out and, with coffee in hand, worked through the ideas that helped my family, friends, employees, and camp get through this crazy year," he wrote. "I never would have believed then that I would one day own this amazing company. I can’t wait to serve you guys awesome coffee in the best atmosphere!"

Robertson's family showed their support for the big business move in the comments. Mary Kate said she was "so proud" of her husband, while his sister Sadie Robertson Huff said she was "so pumped" about the deal. Sister Rebecca Robertson said she was "so proud" of Robertson. "YEESSS," Rebecca's husband, Cole, wrote. Railway Coffee also said they are "thrilled" to have Robertson leading the company, noting that he is "excited to come on board and help Railway grow."

The business move is not the only major change in Robertson's life. In November, Mary Kate and Robertson announced another baby is on the way. They shared pictures from a recent family photo shoot, in which Robertson held up ultrasound images. Since then, Mary Kate has kept fans up to date on her pregnancy, sharing new photos of her baby bump. "Getting closer & closer to meeting baby girl," she revealed on Jan. 17.

Another member of the Robertson family is expecting. Sadie is pregnant as well. She and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their first child, who will be a baby girl. Sadie has also shared photos from her pregnancy journey, including one picture taken at 25 weeks on Jan. 19. Sadie said she was having a rough experience, throwing up every day until her 22nd week, but the experience has been worth it for the 23-year-old. "Every little kick brings so much joy to my life," she wrote. "Pregnancy truly is the wildest thing, but as magical as it’s been there have definitely been some hard things!"