'Duck Dynasty' Fans React After Drive-By Shooting Suspect Mugshot Revealed

Duck Dynasty fans were shocked by news this weekend that Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson's estate in Monroe, Louisiana was the target of a drive-by shooting on Friday. An arrest was quickly made, hours after Robertson spoke out about the shooting. Daniel King Jr., 38, was arrested in the case, and his mugshot was released a short time after. The photo set off another wave of reactions from fans. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office charged King with one count of aggravated assault by drive by shooting and one county of criminal neglect of family, reports USA Today. Bond was set at $150,000. According to Robertson, one of the bullets fired toward the house went through the bedroom window of the home where his son John Luke Robertson lives with his wife, Mary Kate McEachern, and their infant son live. No one was injured in the shooting. Robertson told USA Today the family was "pretty shook up" by the incident. "It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property," he said, adding that eight to 10 shots were fired at his property. Many of his family members are living at his estate during the coronavirus pandemic, including wife Korie Robertson, daughter Sadie Robertson and Sadie's husband Christian Huff.

Man charged in drive-by shooting at 'Duck Dynasty' estatehttps://t.co/Ipz02kib7t pic.twitter.com/yPFjOJD43P — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) April 27, 2020 "Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before," Robertson explained. "I had just gone to the store when it happened." His property and houses are behind a fence and located far from the road. Witnesses described the vehicle used by the suspect as a white over brown or beige Ford F-250 with large tires and rims. The vehicle was seen on a surveillance camera. Other people were in the truck, but no other arrests have been made.

"Just wanted to say we are all okay," Sadie wrote on Instagram. "It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home... The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside."

"Thank you so much for all of your prayers for our family," Korie wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the Robertson family. "We are all safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God's protection over us! Yes, the news reports are true, we had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday, it was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt AND today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration! Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted!"