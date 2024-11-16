Country Star Out of Hospital After Shooting: Latest on Sundance Head

Sundance Head is out of the hospital and on the mend after an accidental shooting on his Texas ranch at the end of the week. According to TMZ, the singer’s wife, Misty, updated fans on social media and shared what his next steps will be.

“[He] was released late last night we got home very early this morning it was a ruff 3 hr ride home for him as the meds were wearing off and bc he was moving he was bleeding badly through his dressings not to mention he was in just a hospital gown all his clothes were at the ranch,” she wrote on Facebook. “We got him home I was able to change and clean out the dressing and repack though he’s not an easy patient.”

She adds that she didn’t get to sleep much at all, but she did find comfort when her husband finally got to rest and was snoring. She also included a look at the shirt he was wearing when the shooting happened.

“I’m posting a pic of his shirt just so y’all can see how lucky he was. Any higher or lower would have been devastating. I can’t express how grateful we are for all the messages, calls, and prayers,” she wrote. “God is AWESOME. He’s definitely going to have a lot to say and once he feels up to it I’ll have him do a video in his own words.”

She also cleared the air over the source of the shooting, labeling it an accident and not the result of malice.

“He’s at the ranch hunting by himself went up yesterday the boys were coming up this evening to join him for a weekend together and well this happened. It was not his hunting rifle and no nobody shot him,” she wrote. “He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off. Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging.”

She also confirmed that the bullet entered above his navel, missed all of his vital organs and won’t be removed by doctors. Things seem to be on the mend at least and the singer is in a safe zone.