Beloved Singer Dies Just Days After Revealing She Didn't Have Much Time Left: Zulya Kamalova Was 55

The Russian-Australian singer revealed in August that she underwent surgery and was in an inpatient center "trying manage the metastases."

Beloved ARIA award-winning singer Zulya Kamalova has died following a seven-month battle with cancer. The Russian-Australian singer passed away "peacefully" at her home in Melbourne, Australia surrounded by family on Wednesday, Sept. 18, according to a message shared to her Instagram account. She was 55.

"After 7 months of suffering and hope in equal measure, our beloved Zulya passed away peacefully at home 6pm Melbourne time, 18 September 2024, with her daughter, Zifa, and partner, Andrew, by her side," the statement read. "She will be terribly missed by all who knew her and her music. May her memory live on forever. Peace and love to all."

Kamalova had been open about her health struggles, first revealing on her 55th birthday in August that she "had to undergo an emergency surgery 6 month ago" and was an inpatient at Peter Mac cancer center "trying manage the metastases." She told her followers at the time that the "prognosis is not very hopeful," but she said she was "trying to enjoy what I have left." In her final Instagram post on Sept. 11, she revealed that her cancer journey was nearing its end.

"These days I ossilate between hope and despair. But i try to focus on joy, good memories and lovely times. Be it, traveling in Europe, catching up with friends, enjoying the times that i have left," she wrote. "Not so much left i m afraid. So let's concentrate on love. I love you all and lets be good to each other."

Born in Russia in 1969, Kamalova relocated to Melbourne in 1991, beginning her music career there the following year, per the Daily Mail. She became known for her unique style of world music and released a total of six albums - Journey of Voice (1997), Elusive (2002), The Waltz of Emptiness (And Other Songs On Russian Themes) (with The Children of the Underground) (2005), 3 Nights (with The Children of the Underground) (2007), Tales of Subliming (2010), and 6 Days Loving (2019) – throughout her career. In 2007, she an ARIA Award for Best World Music Album for her LP 3 Nights. She was also nominated for the same category in 2003 for her album Elusive.

Tributes poured in for the singer following her passing, with her music producer Alexander Cheparukhin sharing on Facebook, "I spoke to her for the last time at the beginning of last week. She did not lose hope for a miracle. She was grateful to all of us who helped her give people beautiful songs." Cheparukhin remembered Kamalova as a "very good, bright, sincere and beautiful person," adding, "all these last weeks I listened to her music again. She sang in many languages, may her voice live. Blessed memory."

Kamalova is survived by her husband Andrew and their daughter Zifa.