Who Is ‘Duck Dynasty’ Daughter Sadie Robertson’s New Fiance Christian Huff?

Duck Dynasty daughter Sadie Robertson has a new fiance and some fans are wondering just who is the man that captured her heart.

His name Christian Huff, and based on an Instagram post from May, he and Robertson have only been dating for about 9 months now.

“You are a straight up vision,” Huff wrote to Robertson in the post’s caption. “Thank you for the best 8 months of my life getting to walk alongside you and learn from you while growing together. I love sprinting this race with you honey !!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Huff (@christian_huff) on May 11, 2019 at 9:03am PDT

Robertson commented on the post, saying, “AW. I LOVE YOU SOMEEEE KIND OF CRAZY. no one like ya Christian Huff.”

Huff certainly keeps much of his life private, only occasionally posting on social media throughout the years, but a scan of his Instagram page reveals that he loves sports, is a real famliy man and is very dedicated to his faith.

Huff asked Robertson to marry him over the weekend, and she delivered a resounding “Yes!”

Robertson even shared a video of the big moment when Huff got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage.

Robertson has had many congratulations sent her way, none more meaningful, however, that that of her own mother, Korie.

“Sadie’s getting married!!!!! To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!! Today was an absolute dream,” Korrie wrote in an Instagram post. “I love every second of being [Sadie Robertson] mom and can’t wait for [Christian Huff] to join the fam!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korie Robertson (@bosshogswife) on Jun 9, 2019 at 9:25pm PDT

At this time, Robertson and Huff do not appear tp have announced a wedding date.