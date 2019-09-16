Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Tweets About Addiction Following Hospitalization

Duane “Dog” Chapman isn’t letting his suspected heart attack keep him from reaching out to people struggling with addiction. After being hospitalized over the weekend following chest pains, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star is reportedly awaiting the results of more tests to determine if he did indeed have a heart attack and if he will require surgery, according to TMZ.

In the meanwhile, he hasn’t failed to promote his team’s helpline for people who struggle with substance abuse, tweeting out the 1-833-2THEDOG phone line and the quote, “Addiction shall not win. Call my team for help.”

Dog’s Most Wanted fans were impressed at his dedication to helping others, even in his time of need.

@BarstoolBigCat Guy has a heart attack one day ago and is here on Twitter still fighting the good fight. A true American Hero — Connor Whooley (@whooley9) September 16, 2019

Take Care of your self 🙌🙏🇨🇦 You can’t help others if you are not healthy please take care of yourself #dog — 💥🖤Trouble🖤💥 (@dawncameron09) September 16, 2019

Dog’s health crisis comes less than three months after wife Beth Chapman passed away amid a devastating battle with cancer.

During an appearance on Jerry O’Connell’s Jerry O talk show late last month, the bounty hunter broke down in tears thanking fans for their support through his family’s darkest hour, saying, “The fans kept her alive. The fans kept writing her and kept her alive and are keeping me alive right now.”

That doesn’t mean he’s slowed down a bit, as fans of his new WGN America show, Dog’s Most Wanted, already know.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” he said in a statement ahead of the show’s premiere. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

Photo credit: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images