Duane 'Dog' Chapman Reveals New Show, 'Dog's Dirty Dozen,' That Will Feature All of His Kids

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter, is back with a brand new show, and this time, he's bringing the whole family. Duane "Dog" Chapman announced his plans for a new spinoff featuring his 12 kids after Dog's Most Wanted came to an end in November 2019. The new show, which he is calling Dog's Dirty Dozen, will be focused on his family as well as bounty hunting, he revealed on Always Evolving With Coach Mike Bayer.

With WGN pivoting to a three-hour primetime national news show in September, the network had no plans to air the second season of Dog's Most Wanted, but Chapman wasn't going to let the family end its time on TV with such a difficult note, as the show chronicled the final days of late wife Beth Chapman, who died of cancer in June 2019. "The last network was Dog's Most Wanted with WGN. We broke all records. I'm not just saying, 'Dog! Dog!' Not me, the family," he said on the podcast. "It was about Beth and her final days. Now, we have the show. We're all back together. Because when a tragedy like that happens in your family, you gotta pull together. So, it's called Dog's Dirty Dozen."

Production has stalled due to the coronavirus, with Chapman saying he can "barely do arrests" with Hollywood shut down, but he explained, "Once it opens up, we're coming back." The bounty hunter hinted it would be the "last" time his whole family will get together on reality TV, but that he just wanted to "do one more." The new show will feature "all" of his family, including "two grandkids in their 20s who are in bounty hunting," he promised.

There will be plenty of impressive technology as well. "We arrested a guy the other day, we have all this different stuff," Chapman recalled. "You can hear him breathe. And he goes, 'Dog, you're cheating.' Because I'm using too much technology." The reality personality didn't offer up any other details about the show, including the network or hopeful premiere date.

Chapman has plenty in his family going on to warrant a new show, announcing his engagement to fiancée Francie Frane in May. Frane, also a widower, met the bounty hunter when he was looking for landscaping work to be done by her husband, who had died earlier that year due to cancer. The two bonded over their mutual loss, and soon decided to tie the knot.