Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Reacts to News of Returning to TV With WGN Series ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’

Duane “Dog” Chapman has reacted to the news the he’s returning to TV with WGN series Dog’s Most Wanted.

In a tweet, Chapman wrote, “#DogPound REGULATORS MOUNT UP !! It’s been a long time please thank [WGN America,] And set your DVRs for the best show on television.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dog’s Most Wanted will air on WGN and will follow Chapman and his wife Beth as they hunt down fugitives who have wound up on the Most Wanted lists issued by the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States’.

#DogPound REGULATORS MOUNT UP !! It’s been a long time please thank @wgnamerica

And set your DVRs for the best show on television ///t.co/O0zGsq9XRO — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) January 14, 2019

In another tweet, Chapman added, “We can’t wait #DogWgna #DogPound meet [Red Arrow Studios] we’re all going to be together for awhile.”

This will be the first time that the husband and wife bounty hunter team have worked together seeking out criminals on-screen since their A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter ended in 2012.

In a more formal statement, Chapman elaborated on the purpose of Dog’s Most Wanted, and let fans know what to expect from the series.

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system. With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!” he said, according to a press release from Red Arrow Studios.

Gavin Harvey, the president of WGN America, also issued a statement on the new series, saying, “America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade. In this brand new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough as nails crime fighters.”

Beth Chapman has also commented on the new series, tweeting out gratitude, as well as a plea, to fans.

“We’re back! #DogPound meet [WGN America,] an exceptional network who heard your Plea to bring us back now everyone follow [WGN America] and use #DogWgna when saying thank you,” she wrote.

We’re back ! #DogPound meet @wgnamerica an exceptional network who heard your Plea to bring us back now everyone follow @wgnamerica and use #DogWgna when saying thank you //t.co/TsPq1XnxP4 — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) January 14, 2019

Dog’s Most Wanted does not have an official premiere date at this time, but is expected to debut sometime in 2019.