Duane 'Dog' Chapman's Daughter Cecily Reunites With Brother Garry for First Time Since Mom Beth's Funeral

Cecily and Garry Chapman reunited this week for the first time since mom Beth Chapman's funeral in July 2019 as the Dog the Bounty Hunter children continue to grieve the loss of the Chapman matriarch. Beth died after a long battle with cancer in June 2019, and despite the long journey from Cecily's home in Hawaii to Jackson Michigan, where Garry works in law enforcement, Duane "Dog" Chapman's daughter wanted to show her brother a little extra love following the one-year anniversary of their family's loss.

"I flew to Chicago from Hawaii, it was a nine-hour flight and then I took a train six hours to Michigan — it's a long journey," Cecily told The Sun Tuesday. "I want to give Garry Boy my motherly touch, go cook him some food, clean up his house a little bit, just show him some love."

"It's the first time I've seen Garry since our mom's funeral," she continued. "It's been so long, it'll be the first time we've had one-on-one time for a while, and the first time I've stayed at his house. It's exciting — big sissy's in town!"

Garry has stayed largely quiet since his mother's death last year, but penned an emotional Instagram message for her birthday in the most recent post on his social media account. "Some days I’m up. Some days I’m down. Some days I turn and look for you with thoughts I’d like to share," he wrote. "Some days I wonder what you would think or say. Some days I struggle to go on just wishing you were here. Most days I spend in gratitude that you were ever here. Miss you momma, happy birthday."

Dog and his new fiancée, Francie Frane, gushed over Garry's achievements earlier this year, sharing a photo of the 19-year-old on a horse to Instagram with a glowing caption. "Francie and I love you Garry Boy, and we're so proud of you," he wrote. "No matter how bad things are, just keep going; keep the same past, don’t let anything get in your way."

Cecily has been dedicated to keeping her mother's memory alive while mourning her memory, even maintaining her mom's Thanksgiving tradition of giving leftovers to people who are homeless as a gesture of kindness. "I can’t wait to go pass out leftovers!!!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "[Mom] and I packed up plates every year for the homeless to give back in any way we could! I’m for ever great-full for everything we did and I will continue to do together in spirit! LOVE YOU ALL," she wrote.