Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Son Garry Chapman Reveals New Year Photo With Girlfriend Caroline Taylor

Garry Chapman, the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter stars Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman, shared a New Year’s Day photo on Friday, featuring his new girlfriend Caroline Taylor. The young couple wished their followers a Happy New Year, and offered some positive words of advice. Chapman and Tayor made their relationship Instagram official late last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GarryChapman (@garrychapman) on Jan 3, 2020 at 8:50am PST

“What the new year brings to you all depends on what you bring to the new year, stay positive and stay motivated and nothing will get in your way,” Chapman, 18, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple in front of a snowy landscape in Colorado. “Happy New Year.”

Taylor shared the same photo with Chapman, as well as other pictures with her friends.

“Starting the year off with the people that matter most,” she wrote, adding a starred-eyes emoji.

Fans loved seeing the photos of the couple.

“OMG YOU 2 ARE SO ADORABLE. YOUR MOM IS BEAMING DOWN W PRIDE UPON YOU BOTH,” one fan wrote.

“So true [Garry],” another fan typed. “Happy New Year! You two make a beautiful couple!”

“Lovely picture… and lovely to see that smile Garry,” one fan wrote, alongside a double-heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Taylor (@caroline.taylor1) on Jan 2, 2020 at 4:14pm PST

“Garry boy you’ve come a long way!” another fan wrote. “Always enjoyed watching you on tv [heart emoji] Cheers to a new year!”

Chapman first shared photos with Taylor on Dec. 23. “It was always you, wait what,” he jokingly wrote in the caption, alongside a pair of photos of the couple in Colorado.

Last year, Chapman dated a woman whose name was listed as Annikya Lei on Instagram. Chapman shared a photo with Lei taken during a Denver Broncos-Seattle Seahawks game in August. The photo has since been deleted.

Chapman’s mother died on June 26, 2019 at age 51 in Hawaii, following a battle with throat and lung cancers. On Nov. 6, Chapman shared a clip from Dog The Bounty Hunter showing Beth discussing the joys of being a mother.

“These past few years you have stressed to be strong now I know why you always told me to,” Chapman wrote on Instagram. “You knew that one day soon I would need the strength to bear your loss. I just had to watch the goodbye episode for my mom. Sometimes it sucks living such a public life, but it has it moments; I’m able to look back on things like this. I love you Mom.”

Chapman’s older sister Bonnie, 20, also remembered how tough 2019 was in a lengthy Instagram post.

“To this day my heart aches for my mama, I miss her,” Bonnie wrote. “Every cell in my body misses her. I know she’s in a better place with no pain, and that’s all I could want. Is to see my mom cancer-free and happy. I’m thankful she’s cancer free now, and pain-free. I’m sad to never see her again, but I wear her ashes around my neck everyday (sic) since. She’s still with me.”