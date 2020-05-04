Duane 'Dog' Chapman's Daughter Bonnie Reveals Her 'Mental and Physical Health Haven’t Been the Best'

✖

Bonnie Chapman, Duane "Dog" Chapman and the late Beth Chapman's 21-year-old daughter, returned to Instagram Monday to share her first post in two weeks. Alongside one of her trademark make-up photos, Bonnie opened up about her mental and physical health struggles during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The post also came after her father revealed his engagement to new girlfriend Francie Frane.

Bonnie shared a two-month-old selfie, showing off a new purple and gold eye make-up look. In the caption, she thanked her fans for their ongoing support, even though she has rarely posted new pictures. "Makeup doesn't feel important right now," she wrote. "My mental and physical health haven't been the best so I’m putting those first. I hope you’re doing the same."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Chapman (@bonniejoc) on May 4, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

"Remember to put work into yourself, it'll pay off," she continued. "Please stay safe. I love you guys and thank you for those who have continued to support me through Patreon or through my past collab during times like this. I can’t thank you all enough for just being there. I hope you and your families are doing well in this unusual and stressful time. I don't know when I'll post next, but I'll be on Twitter and Snapchat to update you on what's happening in my day to day life."

Bonnie's return to Instagram came while her father is back on the spotlight. On Monday, Chapman revealed to The Sun that he and Frane are engaged, just 10 months after Beth's death from cancer. Chapman, 67, and Frane, 51, started dating earlier this year and have been living together under self-quarantine at Chapman's Colorado home. Frane, who has two children from her previous marriage, said she was taken by surprise when Chapman proposed.

Chapman hopes to have a big wedding, even inviting fans to come to the ceremony. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they will not be able to plan a big celebration just yet. "I would love to have the biggest wedding there's ever been," Chapman told The Sun. "I'm sorry but that's just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the 'Dog Pound,' to everybody. It would be one hell of a party and it's just what people need right now. I told Francie, people they need a little love after being locked down. I love the idea of that."

Chapman's daughter Lyssa "Baby Lyssa" Chapman endorsed the relationship, as has Bonnie. On Monday, Bonnie asked critics to let her father "live in peace," adding that no one can replace Beth in her father's life. "Francie is a wonderful woman, as usual no one can replace my mother; but it's okay to let new people in," Bonnie wrote.

"Life is filled with so much sorrow and hurt, in times like this is when love is found unexpected," Bonnie added. "For those who claim to know my mother’s wishes: please remember that we as a family went through every excruciating and painful detail of what was next. I had this talk with her, my mother had so much love for my father, she would never want him to be alone. My mom wanted him to be happy no matter what."