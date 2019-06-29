Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman and Daughter Bonnie Condemn Unauthorized Beth Chapman Merchandise Following Death

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman and daughter Bonnie Chapman put online sellers of unauthorized shirts with the late Beth Chapman's face on notice. The father-daughter duo condemned the sale of the products, and told fans the only authorized shirts can be bought through their site. Bonnie said her mother would be "pissed" if she heard about the shirts.

"Any t-shirts with Beth's likeness not from thebountystore.com is not authorized. Please do not buy these t-shirts, please report these ads and tag Bonnie if you see them," Chapman tweeted Saturday afternoon.

"Please tag me in any of these ads and merchandise. We did not authorize any of this, Mom would be pissed," Bonnie added in the tweet of her father's.

Chapman added another tweet, in which he told fans to "report ALL of these shirts for Beth's memorial," and reminding fans the only authorized merchandise is on their site.

Bonnie also retweeted a fan who voiced his support and disgust at people who would try to make a buck off of Beth's death.

"It is a damn shame and write down pathetic that people are trying to make a profit off of somebody's passing from this world who was a legendary person who was well-respected and was an inspiration to a lot of people how rude and disgusting can some people be," the fan wrote.

Several of Chapman's fans have already reported links to unauthorized shirts in tweets. Some shirts were listed on online T-shirt shops, including one that Beth's image under "R.I.P. Beth Chapman."

Another Twitter user reported a T-shirt using art from the Chapmans' upcoming WGN America series Dog's Most Wanted.

Report these please — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 29, 2019

Beth died on Wednesday at age 51. She was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, and thought to be cancer-free until it returned in November 2018. Beth was put in a medically-induced coma last weekend and never recovered.

The Chapmans plan to have memorial services in Hawaii and Colorado. The Hawaii ceremony takes place on Saturday at 2 p.m. local time at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii.

"Beth had two homes - Hawai'i and Colorado. 'I love Hawai'i the most,' she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha," the family said in a statement Friday. "Duane Chapman is also finalizing plans for a memorial service in Colorado, and details will be announced shortly. Those wishing to post photos and videos are asked to tag with #alohaoemrsdog."

The Chapmans gained television fame thanks to their long-running A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter. Weeks before Beth's death, they filmed the first season of Dog's Most Wanted, which is expected to air next year.

A&E plans to air a four-hour Dog the Bounty Hunter marathon on Monday morning.