Tony Hawk Gives Update on Future of 'Tony Hawk's' Video Game Franchise (Exclusive)

In 1999, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater was released on PlayStation and it led to 20 video games in the Tony Hawk's franchise being made in a 21-year span. The last video game released in the franchise was in 2020 when Tony Hawk's Pro Saker 1 + 2 was remastered for the new generation on consoles. But what does the future hold for the franchise? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk gave an update on if more Tony Hawk's video games are coming in the foreseeable future.

"Nothing in the works right now, but I am totally open to it," Hawk exclusively told PopCulture. When Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 was released on September 4, 2020, it became the fastest-selling game in the franchise, selling 1 million copies in the first two weeks. The game also won three different awards, winning Best Sports Game at the 2020 Gamescom Awards, Best Sports/Racing Game at The Game Awards and Sports Game of the Year at the D.I.C.E. Awards. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 was also nominated for two Golden Joystick Awards, which were Best Multiplayer Game and Xbox Game of the Year.

When the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater was released in 1999, Pro Skater 2 came out the following year. Then, Pro Skater 3 was released in 2001 with Pro Skater 4 hitting the shelves in 2002. From there, different video games in the franchises were released until 2010. From 2012 to 2020 five games were released including Pro Skater 5.

But when ranking the games, the first and second Pro Skater are considered the best, which is why when the remastered games were released in 2020, Hawk wasn't too surprised to see them be successful. "I'd like to say yes, but I have seen all of the feedback and the request for a remaster over the years, so I knew it would be well received by the hardcore fans," Hawk said. "But I do feel like we did such a good job with the gameplay, that it resonated beyond just original THPS fans. So I was surprised that it brought a whole new generation into our game series. And that was a nice surprise."