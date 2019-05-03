‘Double Shot at Love’: Vinny Guadagnino Not Sure How to Take Odd Statement From Contestant

Vinny Guadagnino may be the one calling the shots, but even the Double Shot at Love lead feels thrown after this odd interaction with one of the women in the house.

In Thursday’s all-new episode of the MTV dating show featuring Vinny and his Jersey Shore costar Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny gets some one-on-one time with Nikki, who has been pursuing Pauly pretty intensely from the start.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Did you think you were actually going to like someone when you came here?” he asks Nikki, to which she admits she didn’t.

“Me neither,” Vinny admits.

When Nikki presses him on if he’s interested in anyone in particular, he holds back, but fans of the show know he’s been nervous to pursue the more quiet Maria and Alysse.

“I feel like the girls that do like you, they’re just a little more reserved,” Nikki tell him knowingly, adding to the cameras, “Vinny’s definitely a little more shy, and the two girls that really, really like him are super guarded and super shy.”

To his face, Nikki tells the reality personality, “I’m rooting for you! I feel like there’s a girl in here for you.”

It’s a touching scene, until Nikki adds, “I think you’re dope. I love you, but if Pauly weren’t here and I had to talk to you, I would.”

Taken aback, Vinny asks, “Wait what the f— does that mean? Is that an insult?”

While Nikki claims she wasn’t shading him, she repeats, “If Pauly wasn’t here, and I had to talk to you, I would.”

The backhanded compliment might have been a little jarring, but it was clear Vinny didn’t take it to heart. “Nikki’s obviously into Pauly, and they have a thing,” he tells the camera afterward, laughing and adding, “I like a woman that like, likes me, sorry.”

Will Vinny be able to connect in the middle with his one true love? Or are there too many boundaries in between?

Double Shot at Love With Pauly D and Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV