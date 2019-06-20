‘Double Shot at Love’: Pauly D Worries Nikki Is ‘Crazy’ as JWoww and Ronnie Call Her a ‘Fangirl’

Is Nikki crazy in love with Pauly D? Or just crazy?

In a sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new Double Shot at Love, MTV’s new dating series featuring Jersey Shore stars Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and his best friend Vinny Guadagnino, Shore stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro learn some interesting things about the women vying for their friends’ hearts via a lie detector test.

For Nikki, who has been all-in for Pauly the entire season, it proved a less-than-ideal opportunity for her to share her true feelings — and totally freak everyone out in the process.

When JWoww asks if Nikki is “in love” with Pauly, she laughs before first answering, “I plead the Fifth.”

The lie detector test determined that Nikki’s feelings are real AF!! 😯 Don’t miss a new episode of #DoubleShotAtLove TONIGHT at 8/7c on @mtv. pic.twitter.com/YvBuUBPEPQ — A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) June 20, 2019

Pressed to answer the question by Ron and Jenni, Nikki admits she is, being judged as truthful by the test administrator before telling the camera, “This is just not the way I wanted to tell him.”

“I knew it!” Vinny tells Pauly, who seems a little rattled by the confession.

Doubling down, JWoww asks Nikki, “If Pauly were to ask you to marry him tomorrow, would you say yes?”

With Nikki answering that she would, the MTV star is officially freaked out, blurting out, “Holy s—!”

“Obviously, I like her,” he explains to the camera later. “There’s feelings there for sure, I get that. But love right away? Marriage? Are you crazy?”

In addition, Nikki admits to thinking she and Pauly would “be together forever” and that she wanted to have kids with him “right away.”

Being judged as truthful on all of her answers, Jenni and Ron aren’t exactly on board for the enthusiastic love Nikki was putting out there after just a few weeks knowing their friend.

“She’s got to go,” Jenni tells Ronnie after the test is over. “She said she would marry him tomorrow.”

While Ronnie stumbles for a second on his judgment for Nikki, in the end, he judges, “She’s a fangirl.”

Did Nikki’s confession of love just end her time in the Double Shot at Love house?

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

