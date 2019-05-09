‘Double Shot at Love’: Pauly D’s ‘Extra’ Comment Eats Away at Nikki in Sneak Peek

Looks like Nikki isn’t taking her heart to heart with Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio very well.

In a clip from Thursday’s Double Shot at Love, MTV’s new dating show featuring Pauly D and Jersey Shore bestie Vinny Guadagnino, Nikki sits down with Mish after fully freaking out on Pauly over drama in the house that made the DJ’s head spin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel like a f—ing idiot,” she tells Mish, referencing Pauly’s advice that she be a little less “extra” if she wanted to stay in the house and keep their relationship afloat.

“How would you feel if the guy you liked told you you were being too extra and you were doing too much?” she asks Mish. “No guy has ever told me that — nobody. And it’s not that I can’t handle it, it’s just that I don’t think it’s true.”

Not sure what to tell her friend, Mish simply listens to her complain, but tells the cameras, “Nikki, she’s kind of like in denial.”

“Pauly and Vinny are saying what everyone wants to say in the house to Nikki: Don’t be so extra. What is extra? Too much,” Mish continues. “A relationship is all about communication. Why can’t you take what they’re telling you? Dial it down.”

From asking Pauly about marriage right off the bat and crying 24/7 to taking on the other ladies in screaming matches, it’s clear that “extra” is the least of the words the reality personality could have used about Nikki, but she’s still hurt.

“At this point, I don’t want to even be around him,” she adds.

Meanwhile, as Vinny and Pauly D decompress back in their room, the latter admits there’s still an “open playing field” when it comes to his affections, adding, “a lot of drama is brewing in this house.”

“Has your girl Nikki settled down a little bit?” Vinny asks, to which Pauly admits things have been radio silent on her end since their talk.

“Normally, Nikki and I, we text heavy,” he tells his friend. “But today, nothing. So I don’t know what’s up with that. It’s confusing.”

“That’s good, though,” Vinny reassures him. “If she’s not jumping down your throat every minute, you can talk to other people.”

“It’s good,” Pauly says, adding, “I’m too busy calming the drama to get to know anybody else!”

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV