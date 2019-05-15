‘Double Shot at Love’: Angelina Breaks Down Pauly D’s ‘Crazy Girls’ in Exclusive Clip

Angelina Pivarnick is here to break down the drama in the Double Shot at Love house for Pauly D and Vinny.

In an exclusive preview of MTV’s newest dating show featuring Jersey Shore BBFs Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, the infamous Shore roomie gives some insight on “crazy girls” to the confused bachelors looking for love in a mansion filled with drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From the start Nikki and Alysse go at it away from their respective love interests over whether Nikki would be able to handle her jealousy over Pauly’s affections in the real world in light of her reactive behaviors in the Double Shot house.

“If you can’t handle this house, there’s no way you can handle the real world,” Alysse tells Nikki, who claims, “There’s a difference though, because I don’t think Pauly would put me in that position.”

While the other women agree the DJ wouldn’t try and put her in an uncomfortable position, Alysse notes that women in the clubs at which he DJs are “aggressive.”

“That’s fine, I can handle myself,” Nikki insists, at which point Alysse reminds her, “You can’t handle this. You can’t handle the girls.”

In the other room, Angelina breaks down the constant back and forth in the house, telling Pauly, “You got a lot on your hands right now. All the crazy girls really do like you, I’m not even kidding. It’s insane.”

“They know we have a good connection,” Pauly responds.

Vinny chimes in, “I haven’t really seen it, but they’re all saying that the girl Nikki is crazy. I don’t know,” before turning to Angelina and asking, “You’re crazy. Is Nikki crazy?”

Brushing off the diss, Angelina tells the guys of the Jamaican bombshell, “She’s like a hot crazy. Like, I kind of like her.”

As the ladies’ drama rages on, Angelina and the DJ then shift their attention to Vinny, whom they accuse of having a wall up that’s making it difficult for the women to get to know him.

Vinny defends his shy behavior as only affecting the women he’s yet to have a connection with, prompting his former flame to step in: “Do I have to come and baby you like usual?”

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV