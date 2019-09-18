‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Episode 3 Teaser Shows Dog the Bounty Hunter in Denial About Beth Chapman’s Condition

Duane “Dog” Chapman struggled with his wife Beth Chapman‘s cancer diagnosis from the very beginning. The promo for Wednesday night’s new episode of Dog’s Most Wanted featured the famous bounty hunter and his partner and late wife Beth heading on their next hunt, as Beth admitted her husband was having trouble grasping the seriousness of her illness.

“Dog just thinks a miracle is going to happen,” Beth says in the clip. “He’s in serious denial.”

Episode 3 will find the fan-favorite couple in Alabama as they track down their latest fugitive. Another preview for teased tension when someone tries to stat a fight with the show’s crew after one of the van messes up his yard. Will they catch who they are looking for?

Beth passed away on June 26 after a long battle with throat and lung cancer at the age of 51. Her death led to WGN America pushing the premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted to September to honor her legacy and give fans a look at her final months receiving treatment, as well as working alongside her husband.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog previously said in a statement in July. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Episode 3 also marks the first episode of the series to air since Dog’s hospitalization last weekend. While initial reports said the reality star had a heart attack, reports later revealed he was suffering from complications relate to high blood pressure and stress.

“Dog is back at home and resting comfortably. He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement,” they said in a statement to The Blast. “While he is following doctor’s orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG’S ORDERS and watch Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America.”

“Baby Lyssa” Chapman updated fans on her father’s condition Tuesday saying he was doing better after the health scare.

“Dad is on the mend so I got to run out for a fun hike today,” she wrote alongside the gallery. “I forgot my shoes in Hawaii so I wore of pair of [Beth Chapman’s] up. She would have loved this #HikeColorado #theincline #manitousprings #missingbae.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.