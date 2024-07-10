Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Returning to Family Business

Dog the Bounty Hunter star "Baby Lyssa" Chapman is going back to the business that helped make her family famous. Chapman, the daughter of Duane "Dog" Chapman and his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain, announced this week that she is taking her bail test to become a bail bondswoman.

"Guess who's getting back into the family business?!! Taking my bail test tomorrow," Chapman shared in a July 9 Instagram post. She explained in the comments that she "did not keep up with my continuing education classes so my license lapsed. I'll have to retest and start from scratch." Chapman concluded the post, "Look out Oahu, the Chapmans are back," before hinting in the hashtags that she would be returning to the family bail bonds company, Da Kine Bail Bonds.

Chapman is no stranger the family businesses. Along with previously working with her father at Da Kine Bail Bonds, the former bail bondswoman is also a former bounty hunter. She notably appeared on Dog The Bounty Hunter alongside her brother, Duane Lee Chapman Jr., and other family members – Dog, Beth Chapman, Leland Chapman, children Cecily Barmore-Chapman, Garry Chapman, and Bonnie Chapman.

While Chapman left the A&E reality show, which ran from 2004 to 2012, in Season 8, just one season before the final run of episodes, in 2020, she announced that she was putting her bounty hunting skills to use. After receiving dozens of messages from people with missing loved ones, Chapman teamed up with fellow reality star Rainy Robinson to embark on a mission to find missing children and sex trafficking victims. She told The Sun, "it is a huge calling for us, especially when it comes to children that are getting involved in sex trafficking and sex crimes. We feel very passionately about this – we didn't choose this. This is choosing us."

Her return to the family bail business comes just a year after she opened up about missing her father amid his move from Hawaii. In a June 2023 post, Chapman wrote, "going from having 5 million family members down to just me and my daughter, is indescribable and hard. The island got much bigger. Miss you all."

News of Chapman's return to the family business was met with plenty of excitement from fans. One fan commented, "MG YES!!! Good luck on your test, you'll do great. Beth will be with you telling you the answers lol," with somebody else adding, "Omg the badass boss babe is back, go lyssa." A third fan wrote, "Yes this is what I love we need amazing like you in the business."